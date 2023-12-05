Romania is Close to a Visa-Free Regime with the US

Romanian Prime Minister Marcel Ciolacu said during his working visit to the US that Romania's entry into the visa-free program will be announced next year, with a deadline of 2025.

"Based on what we have agreed today, I think the formalization will be done next year. There will be a sustained effort by both the American side and Romanian citizens, including the diaspora in the United States, with a 2025 deadline for visa waivers. It was really a practical discussion," said the prime minister, quoted by "Agerpres".

Ciolacu met Defense Minister Lloyd Austin and Secretary of State Antony Blinken during his visit to the United States. Several Romanian officials, including the ministers of economy, defense and foreign affairs, are accompanying the prime minister.

In connection with the abolition of visas, Romania will sign two agreements with the American side on the exchange of information and cooperation in the fight against certain crimes.

"We also discussed the visa issue, because this is an important goal for Romania. We work closely with American partners and the US Embassy. We have a program both in the legislative field and in consular cooperation. We are optimistic and by the end of the year, we intend to sign two additional agreements with the American side regarding the exchange of information and cooperation in serious crimes. As I mentioned, we are working closely with the United States Embassy in Bucharest," said Romanian Foreign Minister Luminita Odobescu.

According to the minister, Romania joining the visa waiver program by 2025 is an "achievable goal" as it is close to the coveted 3% rejected visa applications that will allow inclusion in the Visa Waiver program

Earlier this year, Romania's ambassador to the US reported that Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas noted the country's significant progress toward gaining access to the visa waiver program.