Cyclist Killed in Stara Zagora Accident: Driver Tested Positive for Drugs

A cyclist died in a traffic accident on the main road between the Stara Zagora villages between Bogomilovo and Rakitnitsa, the Regional Directorate of the Ministry of Internal Affairs in Stara Zagora announced.

The accident happened yesterday minutes before 16:00 p.m. According to initial information, a Volkswagen car, driven by a 36-year-old man, hit a cyclist whose identity has not been established at the moment.

The driver of the car was tested for the use of alcohol with a technical means, which reported a negative result. A drug test was positive for amphetamine.

A pre-trial proceeding has been initiated. The driver of the car was detained for 24 hours.

