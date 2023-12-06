5G Boost: Bulgaria's Connectivity Projects Pave Path Along Borders

Bulgaria is set for a significant tech upgrade along its borders with the implementation of two major 5G connectivity projects. The initiatives, part of the trans-European transport corridor Orient/East-Mediterranean, have received substantial funding from the Connecting Europe Facility.

The Transport and Communications Ministry, overseeing these projects, unveiled plans for two robust 5G infrastructures. The first project involves the construction of 5G networks along the Sofia - Serbia border corridor. The second, named 5G SEAGUL, aims to enhance 5G connectivity along the Bulgaria-Greece transport corridor. Both endeavors are poised to revolutionize connectivity across borders and highways, ensuring seamless services.

Over EUR 3.36 million has been allocated for the Sofia-Serbia border corridor project, linking regions and providing uninterrupted services. Cetin Bulgaria and Sofia Technical University will spearhead this initiative, fortifying 5G connectivity along the core network of the Orient-East-Mediterranean corridor.

Simultaneously, the 5G SEAGUL project, funded with EUR 2.21 million, will witness collaboration between A1 Bulgaria, Wings, and Cosmote. This endeavor will revolutionize 5G deployment and upgrade networks on Greek and Bulgarian highways, fostering connected and automated mobility services.

The impact of these projects will span 300 km of Greek highways and 173 km across Bulgarian territories, promising high-speed internet and improved connectivity. Ensuring optimal network coverage at border crossings, these endeavors are set to elevate network connectivity and roaming experiences. With a 36-month timeline, these infrastructures promise a significant technological leap for the region.