Bulgaria Sees Dip in Support for Political Parties and State Bodies, Poll Indicates

A recent Alpha Research agency poll conducted between November 22 and 30 has unveiled a 36% decline in potential voter turnout for upcoming parliamentary elections.

The poll ranks GERB as the leading political force with 21.9% support, followed by We Continue the Change - Democratic Bulgaria (WCC-DB) at 17.8%. Vazrazhdane party holds the third spot with 12.2%, followed by the Movement for Rights and Freedoms (DPS) at 10.8%, the Bulgarian Socialist Party (BSP) at 9.6%, and There is Such a People (TISP) at 4.9%.

The study highlights a trend of uncertainty among respondents, with one in four unsure about backing the same candidate in the next elections. This erosion trend in party loyalty aligns with patterns observed in previous elections.

The approval rating for the Cabinet remains static at 21%, with 46% disapproving. Anticipation is rife, with nearly half of respondents expecting a cabinet reshuffle during the next prime ministerial rotation. About 31% anticipate only a change in the Prime Minister's seat, while 19% foresee the government's collapse and early elections.