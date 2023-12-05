PM Ciolacu: Romania's Schengen Future Linked to Dutch Support for Bulgaria

World » EU | December 5, 2023, Tuesday // 13:15
Bulgaria: PM Ciolacu: Romania's Schengen Future Linked to Dutch Support for Bulgaria Ion-Marcel Ciolacu

Romanian Prime Minister Ion-Marcel Ciolacu underscored that Romania's stance on its Schengen file hinges on the Netherlands' stance toward Bulgaria's entry into the European Schengen area. Speaking to Agerpress and Digi24, Ciolacu highlighted the recent Dutch elections on November 22 as a factor affecting parliamentary voting procedures.

With the certainty that Schengen discussions won't unfold at the Justice and Home Affairs Council on December 4 and 5, Ciolacu proposed an extraordinary Council meeting in December to address the matter. "We're keeping an eye on the Netherlands' decision concerning Bulgaria, which will guide Romania's course of action," stated the Prime Minister.

While Ciolacu hasn't directly engaged with Austrian Chancellor Karl Nehammer yet, he confirmed plans for a conversation upon his return to Romania. Nehammer, currently on a working visit to the USA until December 6, revealed ongoing discussions among ambassadors and his Interior Minister on this matter.

We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!

EU » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Romania, Schengen, Netherlands, Ciolacu
Advertisement
Advertisement
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria