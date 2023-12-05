PM Ciolacu: Romania's Schengen Future Linked to Dutch Support for Bulgaria

Romanian Prime Minister Ion-Marcel Ciolacu underscored that Romania's stance on its Schengen file hinges on the Netherlands' stance toward Bulgaria's entry into the European Schengen area. Speaking to Agerpress and Digi24, Ciolacu highlighted the recent Dutch elections on November 22 as a factor affecting parliamentary voting procedures.

With the certainty that Schengen discussions won't unfold at the Justice and Home Affairs Council on December 4 and 5, Ciolacu proposed an extraordinary Council meeting in December to address the matter. "We're keeping an eye on the Netherlands' decision concerning Bulgaria, which will guide Romania's course of action," stated the Prime Minister.

While Ciolacu hasn't directly engaged with Austrian Chancellor Karl Nehammer yet, he confirmed plans for a conversation upon his return to Romania. Nehammer, currently on a working visit to the USA until December 6, revealed ongoing discussions among ambassadors and his Interior Minister on this matter.