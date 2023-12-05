Bulgarian PM: It’s More Difficult to Negotiate with the Dutch on Schengen But Not Impossible
Prime Minister Nikolai Denkov acknowledged the increasing complexities in negotiating Bulgaria's Schengen entry following the recent Dutch elections. However, he remains optimistic, stating that progress has been made and will be presented at the European Union's foreign ministers meeting, even though no immediate vote is anticipated.
Denkov highlighted positive strides made during a recent inspection of border guards, emphasizing Austria and the Netherlands' participation in the mission. The resulting affirmative report signifies acknowledgment of Bulgaria's advancements.
Concerning constitutional changes under discussion, Denkov stressed the importance of refining proposals to align with recommendations from the Venice Commission. The focus includes discussions on the caretaker government's status and the method for electing a caretaker prime minister.
We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!
- » EU Membership Viewed Positively by Most Bulgarians
- » Spain Not Committed to New Meeting for the Admission of Bulgaria and Romania to Schengen
- » PM Ciolacu: Romania's Schengen Future Linked to Dutch Support for Bulgaria
- » EU Commissioner Presses for Bulgaria and Romania to Join Schengen This Year
- » Hungary's Orban Urges EU to Halt Ukraine Membership Talks and Funding
- » EU Ministers to Review Bulgaria's Schengen Entry, No Vote Expected Today