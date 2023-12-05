Bulgarian PM: It’s More Difficult to Negotiate with the Dutch on Schengen But Not Impossible

Prime Minister Nikolai Denkov acknowledged the increasing complexities in negotiating Bulgaria's Schengen entry following the recent Dutch elections. However, he remains optimistic, stating that progress has been made and will be presented at the European Union's foreign ministers meeting, even though no immediate vote is anticipated.

Denkov highlighted positive strides made during a recent inspection of border guards, emphasizing Austria and the Netherlands' participation in the mission. The resulting affirmative report signifies acknowledgment of Bulgaria's advancements.

Concerning constitutional changes under discussion, Denkov stressed the importance of refining proposals to align with recommendations from the Venice Commission. The focus includes discussions on the caretaker government's status and the method for electing a caretaker prime minister.