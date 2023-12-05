EU Commissioner Presses for Bulgaria and Romania to Join Schengen This Year

European Commissioner for Internal Affairs, Ylva Johansson, reaffirmed her commitment to seeing Bulgaria and Romania integrated into the Schengen Area this year. Johansson expressed her optimism following a successful fact-finding mission in Bulgaria, emphasizing the readiness of both countries for Schengen accession.

Spanish Interior Minister Fernando Grande-Marlaska echoed Johansson's sentiments, emphasizing the collective efforts to facilitate their entry into the free movement area during Spain's EU presidency.

The EU's interior ministers will discuss the issue at today's meeting in Brussels, although no immediate vote on the matter is expected. However, the decision on their accession might come through a Council meeting in any format.