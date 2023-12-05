Explosion Erupts in Arlington After Suspect Fires Flare Gun at Police (VIDEO)

A dramatic incident unfolded in Arlington, US, where a massive explosion shook a house after a suspect discharged a flare gun toward police executing a search warrant. The Arlington County Police Department reported the explosion in the Bluemont neighborhood on N Burlington Street.

???? House in Arlington, Virginia explodes after police reportedly approached it with a search warrant



As the fire department works to contain the blaze, authorities continue investigating the suspect who fired rounds from the residence. Minor injuries were reported on-site, and the area remains under police investigation, prompting warnings to avoid the location.

The Arlington Police Department updated on the situation, revealing that during the execution of the search warrant, multiple rounds were fired within the residence, culminating in the explosion. Emergency responders, including @ArlingtonVaFD, are actively managing the fire at the scene.

Reports from local media highlighted the visibility of flames and smoke that emanated from the explosion, visible from miles away.