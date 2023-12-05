Celebrating 50 Years: Sofia Welcomes International Book Fair
We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!
- » Bulgaria: Museums in are Demanding 50% More Money in 2024
- » Bulgaria Celebrates St. Nicholas Day: A Tradition of Faith and Festivity
- » Plovdiv's Old Town to Host Spectacular Three-Day Wine Festival
- » Bulgarian Artist Radoslava Antonova Kostadinova Unveils 'Haikus': A Journey Through Words and Nature
- » Lviv National Opera and Ballet to Grace Sofia's Stage in Exclusive Western Europe Tour Stop
- » Orthodox Tradition: The Reverence of the Christian Family on Presentation of the Blessed Virgin Mary