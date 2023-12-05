Celebrating 50 Years: Sofia Welcomes International Book Fair

The 50th edition of the Sofia International Book Fair, themed "We create stories. We create history," commences from December 5 to 10 at the National Palace of Culture. Organized by the Bulgarian Book Association, the fair hosts over 170 publishers showcasing an array of captivating books for both children and adults. Attendees will have the chance to engage with authors, illustrators, and translators from across the globe.

The event will also feature a round table focusing on literacy and reading, inviting representatives from various institutions, publishing houses, and organizations aligned with the cause.

Furthermore, the Bulgarian Book Association is set to present its esteemed Golden Lion Awards during the fair.

