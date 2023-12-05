Serbian Authorities Detain Bulgarian Resident on Espionage Allegations

Serbian police have apprehended a 61-year-old man from Bosilegrad, identified as L.G., on suspicions of espionage for Bulgaria, revealed the Supreme Prosecutor's Office in Vranje. The individual, Lyuben Grigorov, a retired reserve officer from the former Yugoslav army, faced a 30-day detention after a prolonged surveillance operation by Serbian authorities.

The arrest, made at Grigorov's residence, involved a comprehensive search yielding the confiscation of his computer. Despite his lack of prior political involvement, Grigorov is accused of divulging sensitive military intelligence concerning Serbian army personnel changes, troop numbers, unit armament, and developments in Eastern Serbia.

Authorities are currently pursuing an in-depth investigation into the matter, which has sparked heightened attention and concerns in the region.

