Serbian Authorities Detain Bulgarian Resident on Espionage Allegations
Serbian police have apprehended a 61-year-old man from Bosilegrad, identified as L.G., on suspicions of espionage for Bulgaria, revealed the Supreme Prosecutor's Office in Vranje. The individual, Lyuben Grigorov, a retired reserve officer from the former Yugoslav army, faced a 30-day detention after a prolonged surveillance operation by Serbian authorities.
The arrest, made at Grigorov's residence, involved a comprehensive search yielding the confiscation of his computer. Despite his lack of prior political involvement, Grigorov is accused of divulging sensitive military intelligence concerning Serbian army personnel changes, troop numbers, unit armament, and developments in Eastern Serbia.
Authorities are currently pursuing an in-depth investigation into the matter, which has sparked heightened attention and concerns in the region.
We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!
- » Romania Gets a Ship to Search for Mines in the Black Sea
- » Man Wanted for Double Murder in North Macedonia Arrested in Turkey
- » Romania is Close to a Visa-Free Regime with the US
- » Who is the Bulgarian Detained by Serbia on Espionage Allegations?
- » Serbia Bolsters Border Security, Plans Increased Police Presence along Bulgaria Border
- » Skopje's Diplomatic Tangle: Blinken and Gabriel Depart as Lavrov Arrives