Tragic Night in Plovdiv Village: Double Murder and Suicide Unfold

Crime | December 5, 2023, Tuesday // 09:27
A double murder and subsequent suicide shook the residents of the Plovdiv village of Manole last night.

A woman's husband kills her parents - her father and mother and seriously injures her brother. The report was filed by the woman herself, who called 112. Police teams and forensic experts arrived at the scene. They have established the death of both her parents and the grave condition of her brother.

The weapon of the crime is an illegally possessed rifle. The fatal shots were also fired with it. The man killed himself, and the condition of his wife's brother remains serious. He is hospitalized in critical condition.

The investigation into the case continues. There is an increased police presence in the village.

Details of the case were given by the Chief Secretary of the Ministry of Internal Affairs, Commissioner Zhivko Kotsev, the district prosecutor of Plovdiv Vanya Hristeva and the director of the Plovdiv police, senior commissioner Georgi Chergov.

