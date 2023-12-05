WSJ: Israel Considers Flooding Gaza Tunnels

Israel has created a system of pumps with which it can flood tunnels in the Gaza Strip used by Hamas, The Wall Street Journal (WSJ) reported, citing US officials, Reuters and BTA reported.

As of mid-November, Israel's military had completed the installation of at least five pumps about a kilometer north of Al-Shati refugee camp, which can move thousands of cubic meters of water per hour and fill the tunnels with water within a few weeks. says in the message.

It is not clear whether Israel plans to activate the pumps before all the hostages are released, the publication said. Hamas has already said it is holding the captives in "safe places and tunnels".

The Times of Israel reported that the families of the hostages, who have not yet been released from Gaza, want to meet with all members of the military cabinet and are threatening more protests if such talks do not take place. It comes days after a ceasefire ended and fighting resumed, even though at least 137 hostages are still being held by the Islamist movement Hamas after its attack on Israel on October 7.