EU Ministers to Review Bulgaria's Schengen Entry, No Vote Expected Today

The European Union's interior ministers will refrain from voting on Bulgaria and Romania's Schengen entry during the Home Affairs Council meeting today. Instead, they will assess both countries' preparedness for joining the free movement area.

Bulgaria requested a review of the situation, while Romania favored a vote, diplomats in Brussels revealed. Austria, opposing the entry of both countries, vehemently opposed the agenda's inclusion.

The discussion will also involve the European Commission's report following a fact-finding mission in Bulgaria, requested by the Netherlands, which is more inclined toward Romania.

Despite this, the Spanish Presidency remains hopeful for Bulgaria's Schengen acceptance by year-end, potentially on any Council platform.

Notably, separating Bulgaria and Romania in the process isn't under consideration due to the need for two separate procedures and decisions, as clarified by sources debunking speculations.