EU Ministers to Review Bulgaria's Schengen Entry, No Vote Expected Today

World » EU | December 5, 2023, Tuesday // 08:57
Bulgaria: EU Ministers to Review Bulgaria's Schengen Entry, No Vote Expected Today @novinite.com

The European Union's interior ministers will refrain from voting on Bulgaria and Romania's Schengen entry during the Home Affairs Council meeting today. Instead, they will assess both countries' preparedness for joining the free movement area.

Bulgaria requested a review of the situation, while Romania favored a vote, diplomats in Brussels revealed. Austria, opposing the entry of both countries, vehemently opposed the agenda's inclusion.

The discussion will also involve the European Commission's report following a fact-finding mission in Bulgaria, requested by the Netherlands, which is more inclined toward Romania.

Despite this, the Spanish Presidency remains hopeful for Bulgaria's Schengen acceptance by year-end, potentially on any Council platform.

Notably, separating Bulgaria and Romania in the process isn't under consideration due to the need for two separate procedures and decisions, as clarified by sources debunking speculations.

We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!

EU » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: EU, Schengen entry, Bulgaria, Romania.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria