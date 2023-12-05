COVID-19 in Bulgaria: 262 New Cases in the Last 24 hours

The new confirmed cases of coronavirus in Bulgaria for the last 24 hours are 262, according to the data of the Unified Information Portal.

2,789 tests were performed, which means that the proportion of positive results is 9.39 percent.

Five patients with confirmed coronavirus infection have died.

To date, there are 349 people in hospitals with a diagnosis of COVID-19, of which 31 are in intensive care units. There are 65 new hospital admissions.

113 people were cured in the last 24 hours, and a total of 1,288,654 since the beginning of the pandemic.

There are currently 2,293 active cases.

In the last 24 hours, 199 doses of vaccines against COVID-19 have been administered, and a total of 4,721,395 vaccines have been given since the start of the vaccination campaign.

A total of 38,638 people in Bulgaria have lost the battle with the coronavirus from the confirmed 1,329,585 infected since the beginning of the pandemic, according to the data of the Unified Information Portal.