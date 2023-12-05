Weather in Bulgaria: Minus Temperatures and Fog

The minimum temperatures will be between minus 4°C and 1°C, in Sofia around minus 2°C, slightly higher along the Black Sea between 1°C and 4°C, and the maximum between 5°C and 10°C, in Northwestern Bulgaria around 2°C.

Cloudiness over the country will be significant, with almost no precipitation. Visibility will remain reduced until midday in places in the lowlands and hollows. It will blow weak, in Eastern Bulgaria to moderate south-easterly wind.

Cloudiness will be significant along the Black Sea. A light and moderate southeasterly wind will blow. The maximum temperatures will be 9°-11°, close to sea water temperature. The excitement of the sea will be about 3 bales.

In the mountains, cloud cover will be variable, more often significant. A moderate southwesterly wind will blow. The maximum temperature at a height of 1200 meters will be about 5°, at 2000 meters about minus 1°.

On Wednesday and Thursday it will be cloudy, again the probability of rain increases, in the mountains and mountainous areas above 900-1000 meters of snow.

During the second day, with a strong wind from the northwest, colder air will invade, temperatures will drop, and in many areas in northern Bulgaria and the high valley fields, the rain will mix and turn into snow. It will rain in the Upper Thracian plain, the extreme southwestern regions and along the Black Sea. There is an increased likelihood of significant amounts.

On Friday, the precipitation will weaken and stop, at the latest in Southeast Bulgaria, where temperatures will also drop, in the plain part it will rain and snow, in Strandzha snow.

On Saturday, the chance of precipitation is small, but the cloudiness will be mostly significant. The wind will die down. In the morning hours, temperatures in most areas will be negative or close to 0°, and daytime temperatures will rise slightly.