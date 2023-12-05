Oxford's Charismatic Word of the Year 2023 Unveiled

Oxford University Press (OUP) has unveiled its Word of the Year for 2023, and it's the charming newcomer "rizz." Defined as the ability to attract a romantic partner through style, charm, or attractiveness, this term has taken center stage, earning over 32,000 votes from the public.

The word gained traction earlier this year when Spider-Man star Tom Holland referenced it in response to a question about charisma, stating his lack of "rizz." Oxford English Dictionary's publisher highlighted that "rizz" can also function as a verb, signifying the act of engaging someone in conversation.

While the Word of the Year doesn't necessarily need to be newly coined, it must reflect the year's mood. From a shortlist of eight words, "rizz" emerged victorious after a public voting process involving competing pairs. Other finalists included "prompt," "situationship," and "Swiftie," each encapsulating distinct cultural phenomena.

Last year's Word of the Year was "goblin mode," symbolizing the unapologetically lazy behavior rejecting societal norms.