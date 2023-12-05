Oxford's Charismatic Word of the Year 2023 Unveiled
Society | December 5, 2023, Tuesday // 11:14
We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!
- » COVID-19 in Bulgaria: 224 New Cases in the Last 24 hours
- » Bulgaria Celebrates St. Nicholas Day: A Tradition of Faith and Festivity
- » Weather in Bulgaria: Rain and Snow Await Us
- » 5G Boost: Bulgaria's Connectivity Projects Pave Path Along Borders
- » Bulgaria Shows Promise in Green Transition but Faces Challenges
- » Cyclist Killed in Stara Zagora Accident: Driver Tested Positive for Drugs