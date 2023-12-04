Strategic Overhaul: Bulgaria Outlines 13 Defense Modernization Goals

Bulgaria has outlined an ambitious plan encompassing 13 pivotal projects aimed at fortifying and modernizing its armed forces by 2032. According to BNR reporter Dobromir Videv, these projects, presented before the Parliamentary Defense Committee, include the acquisition of cutting-edge radars, anti-ship missile complexes, high-mobility volley fire systems, 155 mm howitzers, and new helicopters.

Moreover, significant infrastructure development in Kabyle, Yambol, designated to integrate into NATO's heightened surveillance system, is anticipated to be finalized by 2027. Additionally, plans to revamp the military port in Varna are underway to further bolster the nation's defense capabilities.

This extensive modernization endeavor for Bulgaria's armed forces carries a substantial price tag of EUR 4.8 billion. While the Ministry of Defense's budget will play a primary role in funding these initiatives, the country also seeks financial support from European and NATO programs.