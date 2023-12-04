Urgent Warning: US Funds for Ukraine Depleting Rapidly

White House Budget Director Shalanda Young cautioned congressional leaders about dwindling funds for Ukraine in a letter to House Republican Speaker Mike Johnson. The allocated money for Ukraine assistance requested in October, around $106 billion, remains pending in the Republican-controlled House of Representatives.

Young emphasized that the depletion of resources and halting the flow of weapons to Ukraine would heighten the likelihood of Russian advancements in the conflict. She clarified that without congressional action, by year-end, the budget to procure weapons and equipment for Ukraine would be exhausted, emphasizing the lack of available funding for this purpose.

Earlier in the summer, the European Commission also revealed its depletion of financial aid options for Ukraine and proposed an update to the EU's long-term budget, aiming for 50 billion euros by 2027. European leaders plan to address this matter at their summit in Brussels later this month.

