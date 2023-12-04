Essequibo Referendum: Venezuela's Landslide Vote Stuns Guyana and World

Venezuela's National Electoral Council reported an overwhelming 95% support in a referendum for the annexation of Guyana's Essequibo region. The contentious vote, involving more than 10.5 million Venezuelans, marked a significant victory for the territory's accession.

Elvis Amoroso, Chairman of the Electoral Board, hailed the resounding support for the referendum's five questions, including state creation and citizenship for current/future Essequibo residents. However, Guyana expresses concern, viewing this as a step toward annexation.

The International Court of Justice recently ordered Venezuela to avoid actions altering Guyana's control over Essequibo. Despite this, Venezuelan military statements and development plans indicate intentions to assume territorial control.

The vote has sparked regional tensions and uncertainty, with the referendum's practical and legal implications still ambiguous. The ruling highlighted Venezuela's moves indicating a bid for control over the disputed region.