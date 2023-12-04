Bulgaria's National Assembly Set to Override President's Veto on Armored Vehicles Intended for Ukraine

Politics | December 4, 2023, Monday // 16:05
Bulgaria: Bulgaria's National Assembly Set to Override President's Veto on Armored Vehicles Intended for Ukraine Zelensky and Prime Minister Denkov

Rosen Zhelyazkov, the Speaker of Bulgaria's National Assembly, expressed confidence that the parliamentary majority would surpass President Rumen Radev's veto regarding the provision of armored personnel carriers to Ukraine.

Zhelyazkov noted that while the president's decision was anticipated, Bulgaria's foreign policy objectives aim to establish a just international order, aligning with the stance on the Ukrainian conflict. Emphasizing the legislature's awareness and reasoned decision-making, he anticipated the majority's support in overriding the presidential veto.

The GERB party criticized President Radev's veto, labeling it as inadequate for a state leader within the European Union and NATO, stressing the need for consistent positions in domestic and international matters.

"We Continue the Change-Democratic Bulgaria" labeled the veto as "political hypocrisy," challenging the argument that the armored vehicles could serve civil defense, expressing concerns about past uses of such vehicles against Bulgarian citizens during protests.

We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!

Politics » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: National Assembly, veto, armored vehicles, Ukraine, Bulgaria
Advertisement
Advertisement
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria