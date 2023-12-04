Bulgaria's National Assembly Set to Override President's Veto on Armored Vehicles Intended for Ukraine

Rosen Zhelyazkov, the Speaker of Bulgaria's National Assembly, expressed confidence that the parliamentary majority would surpass President Rumen Radev's veto regarding the provision of armored personnel carriers to Ukraine.

Zhelyazkov noted that while the president's decision was anticipated, Bulgaria's foreign policy objectives aim to establish a just international order, aligning with the stance on the Ukrainian conflict. Emphasizing the legislature's awareness and reasoned decision-making, he anticipated the majority's support in overriding the presidential veto.

The GERB party criticized President Radev's veto, labeling it as inadequate for a state leader within the European Union and NATO, stressing the need for consistent positions in domestic and international matters.

"We Continue the Change-Democratic Bulgaria" labeled the veto as "political hypocrisy," challenging the argument that the armored vehicles could serve civil defense, expressing concerns about past uses of such vehicles against Bulgarian citizens during protests.