Bulgarian Sunflower Oil is Sold as Olive Oil in Greece

The police in Thessaloniki detained two people who imported sunflower oil from Bulgaria, added impurities to it and sold it as extra virgin olive oil, the Greek national television ERT reported.

The fake olive oil was offered both on the Greek and Bulgarian markets.

The detainees are aged 36 and 80 and are relatives. The charges against them are for violation of food industry and trade laws.

According to the Greek police, the two individuals have created an organized infrastructure for the illegal production of fake olive oil. They added colorants to Bulgarian oil and glued labels for high-quality unrefined olive oil originating from different regions of Greece.

In a warehouse of a company in the municipality of Delta, west of Thessaloniki, Greek authorities for the control and protection of consumers confiscated on Friday 6,644 liters of fake olive oil in 5 and 3 liter tins, 6,500 liters of sunflower oil, numerous labels with the inscription "extra virgin olive oil ", tanks containing a liquid of unknown chemical composition, empty cans and plastic bottles, as well as five invoices from previous years and one truck.