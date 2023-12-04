Bulgaria's Air Schengen Inclusion Nears Amid Constitutional Changes

With the upcoming changes to the Constitution and the limitation of the uncontrollable presidential power through the caretaker government, Bulgaria will come closer to a true parliamentary republic.

This was stated by People's Representative Ivaylo Mirchev from "We Continuing Change - Democratic Bulgaria" (WCC-DB) on bTV. According to the MP, there are also significant achievements on the way to Schengen.

"Very soon, Bulgaria will be part of the air Schengen and there will be a clear road map for joining the sea and land", Mirchev also said. He added that despite the frequent turbulences and clashes in the current and previous parliaments, Bulgaria has won its energy independence from Russia in terms of natural gas and nuclear fuel, and by the end of the year it will win independence in terms of oil as well. The People's Representative noted that these votes would hardly have been successful without the support of GERB and DPS in the National Assembly.

"Which is better than the two - to stand with a white apron in the pigsty and explain how the pigs will not stain us or with the support of other parties to do the right things for Bulgaria", Mirchev asked rhetorically. However, he again warned that if the changes to the Constitution are not accepted in the format announced to the public, the Minister of Justice Atanas Slavov and key members of the cabinet will resign. The deputy from WCC-DB reminded that his formation has only 63 votes out of the 160 required for a constitutional majority.

"There is a sufficient degree of awareness in the parliament that it can no longer be like this. The processes are much slower than we imagine them and a miracle with 63 people's representatives cannot be expected. However, I can assure you that these 63 deputies are iron-clad and are doing everything possible to ensure that the corrupt model of governance in the country no longer exists," Mirchev said.

The representative of "Da, Bulgaria" emphasized that working regulators are among the key tools for dealing with corruption in our country. He again insisted on a clear mechanism and criteria for the selection of the new regulatory guidelines, so as not to repeat the case of the National Health Insurance Fund from last week.

"When such a key regulator distributes BGN 8 billion per year through public procurement for medicines, it is not possible to use the golden finger of "Vazrazhdane" to elect a deputy governor against whom there is a report from the National Tax Service and serious objections from our side," Mirchev warns. According to him, with the adoption of a clear regulation for the selection of the heads of the regulators, each party will pay a serious political price in case of its possible future violations.

When asked about the police violence in the evening of the protests against the Bulgarian Football Union, Mirchev again stated that the Minister of the Interior should have resigned. He emphasized that he had personally contacted some of the victims in the hope that they would be heard by the temporary commission of inquiry into police violence.

"There is no doubt that there was police arbitrariness, and the Ministry of Internal Affairs chiefs lied that this was not the case. It is disturbing that a high-ranking police officer would lie about such a thing. This is an atrocity. The minister had to resign on the evening of the clashes, when he was at the movie premiere," concluded Mirchev.