World | December 4, 2023, Monday // 12:03
Bulgaria: At Least 11 Tourists Died after a Volcano Erupted in Indonesia

Eleven climbers have been found dead after Indonesia's Merapi volcano erupted, an official said, quoted by Reuters.

Another 12 people are missing, but the search for them has been temporarily suspended for security reasons. Three survivors were also found. There were 75 tourists in the area when the volcano erupted, said Jody Hariwan, a spokeswoman for the local search and rescue team.

Earlier today, 49 climbers were evacuated from the area and many of them are being treated for burns, the spokesman added, BTA adds.

Merapi, whose name means "mountain of fire", is the most active volcano on the island of Sumatra.

