At Least 11 Tourists Died after a Volcano Erupted in Indonesia
Eleven climbers have been found dead after Indonesia's Merapi volcano erupted, an official said, quoted by Reuters.
Another 12 people are missing, but the search for them has been temporarily suspended for security reasons. Three survivors were also found. There were 75 tourists in the area when the volcano erupted, said Jody Hariwan, a spokeswoman for the local search and rescue team.
Earlier today, 49 climbers were evacuated from the area and many of them are being treated for burns, the spokesman added, BTA adds.
Merapi, whose name means "mountain of fire", is the most active volcano on the island of Sumatra.
We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!
- » Romania is Close to a Visa-Free Regime with the US
- » Spain Not Committed to New Meeting for the Admission of Bulgaria and Romania to Schengen
- » Who is the Bulgarian Detained by Serbia on Espionage Allegations?
- » PM Ciolacu: Romania's Schengen Future Linked to Dutch Support for Bulgaria
- » Day 650 of the Invasion of Ukraine: Putin Threatened Latvia over its Treatment of Ethnic Russians
- » Bulgarian PM: It’s More Difficult to Negotiate with the Dutch on Schengen But Not Impossible