The euro enjoys robust support across the Eurozone, with approval ratings averaging 79%, although opinions vary significantly across member states. According to a recent survey conducted by Ipsos European Public Affairs on behalf of the European Commission, diverse sentiments towards the single currency emerged, especially in Croatia, where skepticism persists.

In Slovakia, Finland, and Estonia, approval ratings for the euro are notably high, with positive attitudes prevailing. Conversely, Latvia, Cyprus, Italy, and Croatia exhibit lower endorsement levels, with Croatia showcasing distinctive apprehensions.

While Croatia records a 76% approval rating for the euro's impact on the EU, specific approval for the currency within Croatia remains modest at 51%. Notably, 36% perceive the euro as detrimental to Croatia, underscoring a substantial divide in local opinion.

Furthermore, Croatian respondents express the lowest inclination towards feeling more European post-euro adoption, with only 15% acknowledging a change, compared to the European average of 25%. Additionally, views on inflation and its relation to the euro reveal widespread perceptions of increased prices since its introduction.

Despite a positive outlook toward future inflation reduction, there's a call for enhanced economic and budgetary coordination among Eurozone countries. Notably, 64% of respondents express declining approval of national policy coordination since 2011.

As Europe anticipates decreased inflation in 2023, sentiments toward the euro remain nuanced, highlighting varying perceptions and expectations among Eurozone citizens.