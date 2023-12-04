EU Financial Commissioner McGuinness Embarks on Crucial Visit to Bulgaria

Mairead McGuinness, the European Commissioner for Financial Stability, Financial Services, and the Capital Markets Union, is set to embark on a consequential two-day working visit to Bulgaria, as confirmed by the press service of the European Commission's Representation in Bulgaria.

Scheduled for Monday, McGuinness has a series of crucial meetings lined up with prominent Bulgarian officials, including Prime Minister Nikolay Denkov, Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Mariya Gabriel, Finance Minister Assen Vassilev, and Energy Minister Rumen Radev. These discussions will encompass various significant aspects related to finance, the European Union, and Bulgaria's integration processes.

Furthermore, McGuinness, alongside Prime Minister Denkov and Minister Vassilev, will convene for a media briefing at the Council of Ministers, providing insights into the visit's discussions and objectives.

Continuing her visit into the second day, McGuinness will visit the Kapitan Andreevo - Kapakule border checkpoint, situated on the Bulgarian-Turkish border, emphasizing the importance of border security and cooperation. Later in the day, she will engage with representatives from the financial technology (FinTech) sector, addressing the evolving financial landscape.

This visit underscores the significance of collaboration between the European Union and Bulgaria in financial matters, border control, and technological advancements.