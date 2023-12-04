US Navy Vessel Downs Houthi-Controlled Drones Near Yemen
A recent incident involving a US Navy vessel, the USS Carney, has escalated tensions in areas of Yemen under Houthi control. Reports from ABC News confirmed that the USS Carney intercepted and shot down multiple drones on Sunday that were approaching from Houthi-held territories.
A US official disclosed that the USS Carney responded to distress calls from commercial vessels in the Red Sea, prompted by a ballistic missile launched by Houthi militants. Fortunately, despite the missile landing near a merchant ship, no injuries were reported.
While en route to provide assistance, the USS Carney thwarted a Houthi aasadrone, the official disclosed. This encounter marked the vessel's second successful interception of a drone that day.
The Pentagon responded to these incidents, stating that they are aware of the reported attacks on the USS Carney and commercial vessels in the Red Sea. Further information will be provided as it becomes available, as mentioned in the Pentagon's statement to ABC News.
The situation highlights heightened tensions in the region, as the USS Carney's engagements with drones from Houthi-controlled areas underscore the ongoing challenges faced by naval forces in the region.
