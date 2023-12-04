COVID-19 in Bulgaria: 51 New Cases in the Last 24 hours

December 4, 2023
According to the data of the Unified Information Portal, in the past 24 hours, 51 new cases of coronavirus were registered in Bulgaria, and there were no deaths.

9 people have been hospitalized, and the total number of people hospitalized with the infection to date is 353, with 35 in intensive care units.

In the past 24 hours, 527 tests were performed and 5 doses of vaccines were administered.

