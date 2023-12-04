Bulgaria Implements New Measures: Unpaid Fines Alert at All Border Checkpoints

Prime Minister Nikolai Denkov announced a significant change in Bulgaria's border checkpoint protocols, effective immediately. Drivers departing Bulgaria will now receive warnings about any outstanding fines at all border crossings.

During a meeting in Shumen with Mayor Hristo Hristov, Prime Minister Denkov clarified that this measure aims solely to inform drivers about unpaid fines without infringing upon their rights.

Denkov emphasized that the initiative intends to address the issue of uncollected fines, which currently stand at a substantial proportion, deeming the situation unacceptable. However, the government's directive does not mandate immediate payment upon notification.

Explaining the rationale behind this action, Denkov highlighted instances where conscientious drivers prefer settling fines promptly upon being informed. However, logistical delays often hinder their ability to pay immediately.

Acknowledging the potential for large accumulations, Denkov urged caution among officials at border checkpoints to avoid creating backlogs or extensive delays.

Henceforth, starting from Monday, drivers with outstanding fines will receive notifications at all border points, enabling them to be informed about their outstanding penalties before departing the country.