Weather in Bulgaria: Colder with Snowfall in Some Regions

Northwestern Bulgaria anticipates a chance of precipitation in the morning, while rain persists in the southeastern regions. Meanwhile, snowfall is forecasted for mountainous and Northeastern Bulgaria, likely forming a thin snow cover. The mercury is expected to dip, with temperatures ranging from minus 3°C to 2°C, dropping to around minus 3°C in Sofia.

Monday brings a shift in weather patterns as rainfall diminishes across the country, accompanied by a subsiding wind. Maximum temperatures are estimated to vary between 2°C and 7°C, hovering around 3°C in Sofia.

In mountainous areas, expect significant cloud cover with intermittent snowfall in certain massifs. Anticipate moderate to strong westerly and northwesterly winds, with temperatures around 4°C at 1,200 meters and approximately minus 2°C at 2,000 meters above sea level.

The Black Sea coast will experience predominantly cloudy skies, with a probability of rain, particularly along the southern coastline. Further north, rain is projected to transition into snow along the northern coast. Moderately strong easterly to northeasterly winds will prevail, temporarily easing by the afternoon and shifting to east-northeast. Daytime temperatures are expected to reach 4°C-6°C, with a sea swell measuring 3-4.

As the weather exhibits a diverse spectrum across the country, Northeastern Bulgaria braces for snowfall while the rest anticipates varying levels of precipitation and temperature fluctuations.