Day 648 of the Invasion of Ukraine: Russians Killed Two Ukrainian Soldiers Who Tried to Surrender

Day 648 of the invasion of Ukraine. Summary of key events in the last 24 hours:

The Ukrainian Air Defense has shot down 10 out of a total of 12 Russian drones

Anger in Ukraine : The Russians shot two soldiers from the Armed Forces of Ukraine who surrendered as prisoners

With vodka and appetizers, two "sweet girls" poisoned 35 Russian soldiers

250 Ukrainian architectural monuments threatened by the war have already been documented



The Ukrainian Air Defense has shot down 10 out of a total of 12 Russian drones

Russia launched 12 drones and one cruise missile against Ukraine overnight, with Ukrainian air defense systems destroying 10 of the drones before they reached their targets, the Ukrainian Air Force said today, as quoted by Reuters.

The same information was reported by the Ukrainian news agency Ukrinform, which refers to a Facebook post of the General Staff of the Ukrainian Armed Forces.

The cruise missile was not destroyed but failed to reach its target, the Air Force said.

"Ten out of 12 is a perfect result. Every day we see good results," Ukrainian Air Force spokesman Yuriy Ignat said on Ukrainian national television.

The drones launched by Russia were flying towards northwestern Ukraine. Most of them were shot down over the southern Mykolaiv region, the Air Force reports, BTA points out.

Representatives of the Ukrainian authorities at the regional level confirmed the information about the attack, but said that they did not have data on injured people or on material damage.

Anger in Ukraine: The Russians shot two soldiers from the Armed Forces of Ukraine who surrendered as prisoners

The Russian invaders shot two unarmed soldiers of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in the Pokrovsky district - another such crime against prisoners of war. All of Ukraine has been shocked by a video shot by a drone, published by the Telegram channel DeepState on December 2.

???? Кацапи вчергове порушують звичаї та правила війни - біля Степового розстріляно двох українських солдат, які здавалися в полон



????Ворог зайшов на позиції 45-го ОСБ. Під час зачистки кацапи наткнулися на бліндаж, в якому сиділи наші хлопці. Вони були вимушені здаватися через… pic.twitter.com/MHWFm36dSK — DeepState UA (@Deepstate_UA) December 2, 2023

Today, the General Prosecutor's Office in Kyiv announced that it is opening an investigation against the Russian Federation on charges of violation of the laws and customs of war, combined with premeditated murder (Part 2 of Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

The pre-trial investigation within the framework of the criminal proceedings is carried out by investigators of the General Directorate of the SBU in the Donetsk and Luhansk Regions

"On December 2, 2023, a video recording of the shooting of unarmed Ukrainian defenders by Russian servicemen was released in the media. According to preliminary data, this happened near one of the observation points near the village of Stepnoe in the Pokrovsky District," it is stated in the message.

Drone footage shows soldiers dressed in military uniforms of the Russian Federation army shooting two unarmed VSU fighters at point-blank range as they come out of hiding with their hands up.

The Office emphasizes that the relevant crime is a gross violation of the Geneva Convention and falls under the qualification "international crime".

The Ukrainian armed forces confirmed the crime of the Russian army.

The Directorate for Strategic Communications at the General Command of the Ukrainian Armed Forces officially confirmed this morning that the video of the shooting of Ukrainian servicemen is not a fake. The Russian army did indeed commit this crime and killed two soldiers it captured near Stepnoye in the Donetsk region, the Armed Forces of Ukraine announced.

Such actions do not have a statute of limitations, and all evidence of the criminal activity of its army will go to international institutions, the main command also points out.

DeepState specifies that the tragic event happened at a time when the enemy army entered the positions of the 45th separate rifle battalion of the Ukrainian Armed Forces. Ukrainian fighters were forced to surrender due to lack of ammunition.

In October, the UN recognized as authentic a famous video showing the Russians killing an unarmed Ukrainian soldier in captivity. That was the shooting of Oleksandr Matsievskyi, who before his death said "Glory to Ukraine!".

With vodka and appetizers, two "sweet girls" poisoned 35 Russian soldiers

Two female saboteurs poisoned 35 Russian soldiers in the Russian-occupied Ukrainian city of Simferopol, Crimea. This was reported by the Russian Telegram channel "Kremlivskaya tabakerka", citing unnamed sources from the local military.

24 of the militants have died and another 11 are currently in hospital.

"Two sweet girls came to the checkpoint of the military unit and introduced themselves as local residents. They brought seven bottles of vodka and some snacks - fish, sausage, bread, cheese. They told the guards that they wanted to thank our guys for everything that they protected them. The boys took vodka and food, drank with their colleagues and ate. And many of them poisoned themselves," says one of the interlocutors of "Kremliovskaya tabakerka".

The sources explained that the supplies contained "huge doses of arsenic" and strychnine was found in one of the bottles.

The two "sweet girls" cannot be found. An investigation is underway. Law enforcement officials are investigating whether the killers are connected to saboteurs from Melitopol, who recently poisoned several FSB officers in a local restaurant. According to the mayor of Melitopol, Ivan Fedorov, the Russians tried unsuccessfully to find the courier who delivered the food.

250 Ukrainian architectural monuments threatened by the war have already been documented

Scientists from the German cities of Marburg and Hanover, together with Ukrainian photographers, have documented 250 architectural monuments that were threatened or damaged by the Russian war in Ukraine, DPA reported.

Since the start of the project in October 2022, photographers have taken a total of around 3,700 exterior and interior photos of historically and culturally significant buildings in cities including Kyiv, Odesa and Zaporizhzhia, Christian Bracht, director of the German Documentation Center for the History of the art.

Among them is the Transfiguration Cathedral in the historic center of Odesa, which was damaged in Russian attacks this summer. This and other cases of destruction show how explosive and important the job is, Bracht said.

As part of the project, the Center worked for more than a year with scientists led by Ina Blumel from the Leibniz Information Center for Science and Technology and 17 Ukrainian photographers.

It is not known how many of the listed monuments have actually been destroyed so far, but the number can be expected to increase as the end of the war is not in sight, Bracht said.

If the buildings are destroyed, the photos will serve as a solid basis for reconstruction, scientific documentation and cultural memory, he said.

Another central component of the project is the dedicated open source software Wikibase, which enables local citizens, activists and photographers to contribute to the long-term documentation of the buildings. Blumel's team at the Open Science Laboratory in Hannover is responsible for this.

Novinite is still the only Bulgarian media that publishes a summary of events and highlights related to the conflict, every single day. Our coverage began on day one - 24.02.2022 and will not stop until the war has concluded. Despite the pressure, our independent media will continue to provide its readers with accurate and up-to-date information. Thank you for your support! #stayinformed

Follow Novinite.com on Twitter and Facebook

Write to us at editors@novinite.com

Информирайте се на Български - Novinite.bg