Ruse-Veliko Tarnovo Highway Construction Starts Today

Excitement mounts as the Regional Ministry announces the commencement of the much-anticipated highway construction linking Ruse to Veliko Tarnovo, set to kick off this Sunday. Prime Minister Nikolai Denkov, alongside Regional Development Minister Andrey Tsekov and Deputy Transport Minister Dimitar Nedyalkov, will grace the groundbreaking ceremony scheduled for noon near the Byala-Tsenovo road.

Spanning an impressive length of 132.84 kilometers, the highway's construction is segmented into three sections. Initial strides have been made with the completion of designs and land appropriation for the first 7.9-kilometer stretch near Tsenovo, where a construction permit has been secured. Concurrently, preparations for the remaining segments are actively underway.

The highway's trajectory starts at Ruse and extends to Debelets, strategically dividing traffic between the Shipka Pass and the Pass of the Republic. Each direction will feature two traffic lanes, an emergency lane, a road median, interchanges, and accessible entry points, ensuring optimal traffic flow and safety.

Minister Tsekov, during the Ministry's presentation of the 2024 draft budget in Parliament, shared optimistic projections, anticipating the project's entirety to conclude by April, marking a significant leap in bolstering transportation infrastructure.