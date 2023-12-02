Schengen Decision for Bulgaria: Awaited Call Delayed Again

World » EU | December 2, 2023, Saturday // 11:26
Anticipation surrounding Bulgaria's potential Schengen membership faces another delay, as diplomatic sources, relayed by Brussels correspondent Angelina Piskova to BNR, reveal that no immediate decision will emerge in the upcoming week. Instead, the interior ministers from Schengen member states plan to convene to assess Bulgaria and Romania's progress toward inclusion in the borderless travel zone.

The current focus lies on reviewing the advancements made by both countries in aligning with Schengen criteria. While no definitive verdict is slated for the forthcoming week, diplomats indicate the possibility of a decision by year-end. The Spanish Presidency of the European Union remains hopeful for this outcome, underlining the ongoing discussions around Bulgaria and Romania's potential accession.

The Schengen entry, eagerly awaited by Bulgaria, continues to hang in the balance

