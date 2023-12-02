Violent Robbery Shakes Blagoevgrad: One Injured in Shooting Incident

Blagoevgrad was startled by a distressing incident early this morning involving an attempted robbery and gunfire that left one person wounded.

According to police reports, the incident occurred at approximately 6:30 AM, targeting the vault of a collection company serving multiple banks in the area. The assailants, three unidentified individuals, attacked a vehicle carrying two company employees.

Tragically, during the robbery attempt, one of the employees was shot and is currently in critical condition at Blagoevgrad Hospital's intensive care unit. Suffering from severe blood loss and a gunshot wound to the abdomen, doctors express grave concern for his life and are undertaking surgery to address the significant injuries.

Law enforcement officers and investigators have secured the area around the vault, aiming to uncover the precise sequence of events. It remains unclear whether any money was taken during the incident, although unofficial reports suggest the theft of three bags of money.

Residents nearby reported hearing gunfire during the early hours of Saturday, describing both automatic and single shots. In response, police teams are conducting thorough checks on vehicles traversing the city's entry and exit routes.

The investigation into this harrowing event is ongoing, as authorities work to piece together the circumstances surrounding this alarming incident.