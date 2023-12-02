Weather in Bulgaria: Mild and Windy Saturday, Rain Approaching Sunday

This Saturday is expected to bring cloudy skies and fog in the western regions of Bulgaria, while moderate south-westerly winds will persist, bringing warmer temperatures across the country. However, the eastern parts and mountainous areas may experience strong and gusty winds. Anticipate minimum temperatures ranging from 0°C in the west to 14°C in the southeast, around 4°C in Sofia. Maximum temperatures will vary from 5-7°C in the northwest to a balmy 20°C in the southeast, reaching up to 15°C in the capital.

Over along the Black Sea coast, the weather will be predominantly sunny and windy, with temperatures likely to soar between 18-21°C, while the sea temperature hovers around 10°C with a swell of 3.

Expect robust southwesterly winds sweeping over the mountains, where temperatures could reach up to 17°C at 1,200 meters and 9°C at 2,000 meters.

Looking ahead to Sunday, a shift in weather patterns is anticipated. Rainfall will approach from the northwest, gradually spreading across the country by the day's end. Despite the impending rain, temperatures are expected to remain relatively warm for this time of the year.