This Month is Sofia's 50th Book Fair: A Literary Milestone

The National Palace of Culture will host the Sofia International Book Fair's 50th edition from December 5 to 10. Organized by the "Bulgarian Book" Association, this premier book event will feature over 170 publishers showcasing more than 100,000 titles for both children and adults. With the theme "We create stories. We create history," this jubilee fair offers an opportunity to explore Bulgaria's vibrant literary scene, meet authors, and engage with a diverse array of books.

This landmark fair provides a platform to delve into Bulgaria's book market, offering encounters with authors, illustrators, and translators from across the globe. Additionally, the organizers have curated a range of special activities and surprises catering to visitors of all ages.

Desislava Alexieva, chairperson of the "Bulgarian Book" Association, emphasized the fair's role in promoting literacy. With the escalating challenges of illiteracy, the fair serves as a proactive initiative to boost reading levels and enhance literacy, underlining its significant contribution to fostering a reading culture. The event will feature a round table focused on literacy and reading, inviting institutions, publishing houses, and allied organizations to participate.

The "Golden Lion" awards by the "Bulgarian Book" Association will recognize outstanding achievements in book publishing. Nominated publishing houses are evaluated based on polygraphic quality, text excellence, and cultural contribution, with categories honoring the "Best publishing project" and "Publishing project with the greatest social significance."

Running concurrently with the Book Fair are the Sofia International Literary Festival (11th edition) and the Sofia International Literary Festival for Children and Youth (7th edition). These festivals will welcome over 16 esteemed authors from Scandinavia and worldwide, connecting them with Bulgarian readers for the first time.

Supported by Sofia Municipality and listed in the Cultural Events Calendar of Sofia, these events are part of Bulgaria's rich cultural tapestry. The Bulgarian Telegraph Agency serves as a media partner for these literary celebrations.