Sexual Transmission Dominates New HIV Cases in Bulgaria

The Ministry of Health in Bulgaria revealed that a staggering 90.8% of newly reported HIV cases were transmitted sexually, marking a concerning trend on World AIDS Day. Since the start of this year, 228 new HIV-positive cases have emerged, totaling 4,276 cases between 1986 and November 2023.

Statistics show that 42.5% of this year's new cases involved men reporting homosexual contact, while 39.6% were men and 17.9% were women reporting heterosexual contact. A smaller proportion, 9.2%, was linked to injecting drugs.

Comparatively, Bulgaria's HIV infection rate per 100,000 people is 3.4, slightly below the EU average of 3.7 in 2021. Most infections concentrate in urban areas, notably with Sofia registering the highest count at 64 individuals, while smaller districts like Gabrovo, Smolyan, and Shumen reported two cases each.

Under the National Anti-AIDS Campaign, this year’s focus is on the theme "You are asked to avoid the risk!" aiming to raise awareness about HIV control and encourage more people to undergo testing. The Health Ministry ensures state-of-the-art testing and treatment for HIV/AIDS patients, irrespective of their health insurance status, through 12 free and anonymous counselling and testing clinics across Bulgaria.