Bulgargaz Announces Proposed 6.5% Increase in December's Natural Gas Price

Bulgargaz, the public gas supplier of Bulgaria, revealed its proposed final natural gas price for December at 87.50 BGN/MWh (excluding excise duty and VAT), marking a 6.5% increase compared to November. The company emphasized that while this hike is lower than initially anticipated, it represents a significant rise for the upcoming month.

During an Energy and Water Regulatory Commission (EWRC) meeting, Bulgargaz's commercial director, Veselin Sinabov, initially forecasted a December price surge of 7.5% over November's rates. However, the final proposed increase, submitted by Bulgargaz to the EWRC on November 14, stood at 7.9%, with a proposed price of 88.61 BGN/MWh.

For November, the EWRC had approved a natural gas price of 82.12 BGN/MWh. Bulgargaz's announcement for December signifies a notable uptick in gas rates, potentially impacting consumers and businesses in the upcoming month.