Bulgaria: Political Leaders Demand NHIF Heads' Resignation Over Election Controversy

GERB leader Boyko Borissov, along with Democratic Bulgaria co-chair Hristo Ivanov and We Continue the Change co-chair Asen Vassilev, jointly announced their intention to request the resignation of the Governor and Deputy Governor of the National Health Insurance Fund (NHIF). This call followed Prime Minister Nikolai Denkov's earlier urge to GERB to remove Deputy Governor Momchil Mavrov from his post due to a State Agency National Security report alleging his lobbying for private hospitals.

Mavrov's nomination by GERB-SDS parliamentary and subsequent support from Vazrazhdane and the Movement for Rights and Freedoms (DPS) were met with opposition from We Continue the Change - Democratic Bulgaria's (WCC-DB) MPs. NHIF Governor Stanimir Mihaylov, nominated by WCC-DB, was elected on July 29.

Borissov, Vassilev, and Ivanov emphasized that the NHIF leadership's election process was flawed, suggesting that the Governor and Deputy Governor step aside without blame to facilitate a fresh procedure. Additionally, they discussed the formulation of regulations for appointments to regulatory bodies during a recent meeting.

Ivanov highlighted a meeting held in response to the November 30 vote, acknowledging concerns arising from a struggle against floating majorities. He stressed the importance of the majority that supported the Denkov-Gabriel cabinet working collectively on crucial governance issues and the election of regulators.