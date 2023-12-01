Sofia University Secures Top Spot in Bulgarian Higher Education Rankings

The Minister of Education, Prof. Galin Tsokov, unveiled the latest Ranking of Higher Education Institutions in Bulgaria's 13th edition, highlighting key insights into the country's academic landscape. Tsokov emphasized the remarkable success of graduates, noting a mere 2% unemployment rate among university alumni, dipping even lower to below 1% in certain specialties. Notably, professionals with a university degree are reported to earn up to 2,000 euros, with informatics graduates from Sofia University commanding a staggering 3,000 euros.

The Minister underscored the rise in foreign student enrollments and the surge in scientific publications in global databases as noteworthy achievements within the Bulgarian educational sphere. The comprehensive ranking evaluated 51 higher education institutions across 52 distinct professional domains.

Prof. Tsokov highlighted Sofia University's consistent dominance across various disciplines, securing the top position in numerous professional fields. The ranking also acknowledged the notable performances of the University of Plovdiv and the Technical University in Sofia as key contenders in the educational landscape.