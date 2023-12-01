Bulgaria Participates in NATO's Cyber Coalition 2023, Enhances Cyber Defence

Bulgaria is actively engaged in NATO's Cyber Coalition 2023, a significant cyber defence drill recognized as one of the world's largest exercises. The Defence Ministry reported the exercise featured 1,000+ participants from over 30 NATO structures, member states, partners, and EU entities. Defence Minister Todor Tagarev underscored the exercise's vital role in honing interactions among various stakeholders within the nation. He stressed the necessity of robust interaction mechanisms to seek allies' support during complex situations, a fundamental aspect for national security. Tagarev, during his visit to the Prof. Tsvetan Lazarov Institute of Defence, highlighted the Strategic Review of the Defence Policy's objective to identify and propose effective national-level interaction mechanisms. The Minister praised the involvement of students and cadets, considering it crucial in bolstering the country's capacity to handle such challenges and emphasized the necessity for regular national cyber defence exercises.

Cyber Coalition 2023 aimed to assess participants' capabilities in facing advanced cyber threats within realistic scenarios. Its primary goal was to assemble a cyber coalition involving NATO structures, member states, and partners, bolstering the Alliance's defences against cyber threats. Bulgaria, an active participant for the eleventh time, outlined national objectives for the exercise. These included forming a united team involving governmental bodies, businesses, and academia; enhancing participants' readiness to counter cyber threats; and practicing procedures for response, reporting, and collaboration at both national and alliance levels.

