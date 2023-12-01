Bulgaria: Locomotive Caught Fire at Tulovo Station

A locomotive of a passenger train caught fire at Tulovo station. The incident was reported at 8:30 a.m. There were no injuries.

"Bulgarian Railways" (BDZ) confirmed the incident, which occurred at 7:34 a.m. in the section between Zmeyovo and Tulovo stations. The reason was a failure in the auxiliary compressor engine of the locomotive. Subsequently, thick smoke began to emerge from the engine room of the locomotive.

The locomotive brigade reacted promptly, after noticing the smoke, they activated the locomotive's fire protection system and sent a signal to 112.

At the moment, teams of the Main Directorate "Fire Safety and Protection of the Population" are working on securing the locomotive.

In the situation that arose, there was no danger for the passengers and the staff on the train, according to BDZ.

About 40 people were traveling in the composition, who were transported to the Tulovo station with the assistance of the transport staff and the teams of "Fire Safety and Protection of the Population".

An organization was created to transport the passengers by another train from Tulovo station to Gorna Oryahovitsa station.

Until now, the movement of other trains passing in this section has not been affected.

"We carry out extinguishing operations on the locomotive, which has a ton and 200 transformer oil. The other thing that makes this type of fire difficult is that the space between the corridors that go around the engine is very narrow. They are about 40-50 cm and a firefighter with a breathing apparatus is very hard to sneak in".