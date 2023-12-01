Zelensky has Asked for More Weapons from Bulgaria

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky spoke by phone with Bulgarian Prime Minister Nikolai Denkov. This became clear from a post by Zelensky on his official profile on the X social network. The two discussed Ukraine's current defense needs, especially in terms of strengthening the air force and artillery.

Zelensky thanked Bulgaria for its support to Ukraine. He has sent an invitation to the Balkan country to send a representative to the next round of negotiations on the Peace Formula. "While I was in Zaporizhzhia, I spoke with Bulgarian Prime Minister Nikolai Denkov and thanked him for his strong speech in the European Parliament, as well as for his government's support for Ukraine," the Ukrainian head of state wrote.

He added that he briefed Denkov on Ukraine's current defense needs, particularly in terms of strengthening our air force and artillery. Ukraine's accession to the EU was also discussed. "I emphasized the importance of unity in support of the European integration of Ukraine, as well as 50 billion euros of multi-year aid", the Ukrainian president added.

Zelensky also spoke by phone with the German Chancellor and the British Prime Minister, with whom they also discussed the military actions and Ukraine's integration into the European Union.

