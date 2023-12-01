PM Denkov Optimistic as Bulgaria Nears Schengen Criteria Approval

Prime Minister Nikolai Denkov delivered upbeat news, announcing Bulgaria's commendable performance in meeting all the prerequisites for Schengen membership. Addressing the parliamentary assembly, Denkov expressed optimism regarding the nation's potential accession to Schengen by the year's end.

Denkov highlighted the recent positive evaluation received by Bulgaria, stating, "We have received an extremely positive report, confirming our full compliance with all criteria essential for admission. This assessment comes directly from the European Commission-led mission, including representatives from Austria and the Netherlands."

Amid this positive momentum, Denkov urged the National Assembly to swiftly endorse the essential legislative measures crucial for Bulgaria's Schengen candidacy. He emphasized the importance of parliamentary support in advancing the nation's bid.

The Prime Minister cautioned about potential risks, noting, "The most significant risk we face right now resides within this room. I hope it remains unrealized."

With Bulgaria poised on the brink of Schengen accession, Denkov's remarks signify a pivotal moment in the country's pursuit of joining the borderless European zone.