Bulgaria's Nurgyul Salimova and Nadya Toncheva in the Top 10 of Chess Rankings

In the chess rankings for December, Nurgyul Salimova is in the top 5 for girls in classical chess and in blitz and rapid, and Nadya Toncheva is in the top 10 in rapid.

The European champion with the Bulgarian team Salimova is second in the blitz world with a coefficient of 2343. She is second only to Bibisara Assaubayeva from Kakhastan (ELO 2476). In this ranking, 17-year-old Nadya Toncheva is #23.

Nurgyul reclaimed third place in the girls' classical chess standings after finishing fourth in November. Toncheva also climbed one position and is 20th in the world.

The European champions from Budva Gergana Peycheva and Beloslava Krasteva are #24 and #29, respectively.

In the FIDE rapid ranking, 20-year-old Salimova is fifth. Nadya Toncheva is in a record ninth place here. Peycheva is 17th, and Krasteva - #28 in this ranking.

For women, the captain of the Bulgarian team in Montenegro, grandmaster Antoaneta Stefanov, jumped 11 places and in December is number 31 in the world. Salimova climbed four positions and is in 40th place.

In the women's rapid, Nurgyul is #36 and Stefanova is #40. In the blitz, Antoaneta is 19th, while Salimova takes 33rd place.

Grandmaster Veselin Topalov keeps his 24th position in the Open category since November. Ivan Cheparinov is also in the top 100 Bulgarians, who jumped 21 places to #74.

On the rapid, Topalov is 73rd, and Cheparinov is 96th.

Among the juniors, Momchil Petkov dropped four places to number 65. On the rapid, 18-year-old Petkov is 58th, and Nurgyul Salimova is #97. In blitz, Tsvetan Stoyanov is #93 in the world.