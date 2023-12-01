PM Denkov Criticizes Health Fund's Deputy Governor Election

Prime Minister Nikolai Denkov raised concerns regarding the recent appointment of Momchil Mavrov as Deputy Governor of the National Health Insurance Fund, citing violations of key principles and alleged lobbying. Denkov, in a briefing at Parliament, emphasized that the person appointed was linked to the distribution of a substantial annual budget of BGN 8 billion, highlighting that the State Agency National Security (SANS) had submitted a report to the Prosecution Office regarding the individual's lobbying activities.

Denkov underscored the necessity for acceptable appointments agreeable to both sides, a part of the deal with GERB, but expressed discontent as Mavrov's election didn't meet these standards. He alleged that GERB and the Movement for Rights and Freedoms (DPS) had pushed for Mavrov's appointment, contrary to prior agreements.

Additionally, Denkov highlighted the delay in adopting rules for the anti-corruption commission, stating its significance in combating corruption. He outlined the potential divergence from the government program and legislative procedures if GERB doesn't reconsider its recent actions, suggesting the gravity of the situation.