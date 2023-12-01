PM Denkov Criticizes Health Fund's Deputy Governor Election

Politics | December 1, 2023, Friday // 09:56
Bulgaria: PM Denkov Criticizes Health Fund's Deputy Governor Election Momchil Mavrov

Prime Minister Nikolai Denkov raised concerns regarding the recent appointment of Momchil Mavrov as Deputy Governor of the National Health Insurance Fund, citing violations of key principles and alleged lobbying. Denkov, in a briefing at Parliament, emphasized that the person appointed was linked to the distribution of a substantial annual budget of BGN 8 billion, highlighting that the State Agency National Security (SANS) had submitted a report to the Prosecution Office regarding the individual's lobbying activities.

Denkov underscored the necessity for acceptable appointments agreeable to both sides, a part of the deal with GERB, but expressed discontent as Mavrov's election didn't meet these standards. He alleged that GERB and the Movement for Rights and Freedoms (DPS) had pushed for Mavrov's appointment, contrary to prior agreements.

Additionally, Denkov highlighted the delay in adopting rules for the anti-corruption commission, stating its significance in combating corruption. He outlined the potential divergence from the government program and legislative procedures if GERB doesn't reconsider its recent actions, suggesting the gravity of the situation.

We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!

Politics » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Mavrov, Denkov, National Health Insurance Fund, Deputy Governor
Advertisement
Advertisement
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria