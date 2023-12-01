From Today Sofia Implements Low-Emission Zone to Combat Air Pollution

Sofia Municipality has initiated a Low-emission Zone (LEZ) within the city's downtown area, effective until February 29, 2024, as announced by the municipality’s press center. Encompassing the small ring, the zone includes key thoroughfares like Vasil Levski, Patriarch Evtimiy, and Slivnitsa boulevards, as well as Gen. Skobelev and Opalchenska streets. Read more about the zone borders here.

This decision follows the Municipal Council's resolution at the close of 2022, aligning with a Sofia City Court directive mandating the implementation of low-emission zones to ameliorate air quality, particularly during winter months.

Access to the city's zone is limited to gasoline vehicles registered before January 1, 1996, and diesel vehicles registered before January 1, 2002. However, exceptions are granted for residents within the small ring and individuals with disabilities. More information here.

Acknowledging the global trend, Sofia Municipality highlighted the establishment of Low-emission Zones in over 300 cities worldwide. These zones aim to alleviate traffic congestion and enhance urban living conditions.