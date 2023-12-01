Serbia Bolsters Border Security, Plans Increased Police Presence along Bulgaria Border

Amid growing concerns over illegal migration, Serbian Interior Minister Bratislav Gasic reaffirmed the country's commitment to thwarting unlawful crossings during a visit to the Regional Border Police Center for Bulgaria. Reports from Serbian media outlined his statements, indicating a heightened focus on curbing illegal migration, particularly from Bulgaria and North Macedonia.

Gasic highlighted that a substantial percentage of migrants enter Serbia through these neighboring countries, prompting plans to reinforce police presence along the border. A new headquarters is slated to be established in Preševo, adjoining the North Macedonian border, as part of these efforts.

"Our Ministry of Internal Affairs is dedicated to safeguarding our national boundaries and citizens, taking all necessary measures to prevent illegal migrant influx. Our commitment remains steadfast until this challenge is effectively addressed," stated Gasic.

During discussions with Gendarmerie Commander Sasha Kosovic and key officials, deliberations centered on the prevailing situation and outlined forthcoming strategies to combat the issue.