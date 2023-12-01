Sofia's Christmas Tree will be Lit Up at St. Alexander Nevsky Today

Mayor Vasil Terziev will light the festive lights and Christmas tree of Sofia at 19:00 p.m., reported the Sofia Municipality. For the first time, this will take place on the capital's new pedestrian space - the square around the St. Alexander Nevsky".

The most emblematic Sofia landmark will shine with new architectural lighting that highlights the cultural heritage, and throughout December the square from "G. S. Rakovski" around the churches "Sveta Sofia" and "St. Alexander Nevsky" will come to life with festive concerts, decorations and various activities for the citizens and guests of the city.

The program for the lighting of the Christmas tree in Sofia includes a concert from 18:00 by children's dance and music ensembles, a vocal performance by Elena Sirakova, and the interactive performance "Lumini" with enchanting light-up dolls and characters of "Jar Theater" and "Fest" Studio Jar". Santa Claus will arrive at the celebration to take pictures with the children.

Throughout the holiday month, the square will be transformed with a temporary design by city activists and artists. The goal is to test options for the long-term improvement of the area that is a symbol of the capital. In the spirit of the message of the "Light in you" initiative, holiday lights, a 10-meter Christmas tree, an avenue of "Talent Trees", a Christmas bazaar for food, drinks and creative products are planned.

The campaign also includes a Christmas concert on December 20 with the participation of the Mixed Choir of the Patriarchal Cathedral "St. Alexander Nevsky", and the culmination is the traditional big concert to welcome the New Year, organized by the Metropolitan Municipality.

One of the first orders of the new mayor of Sofia, Vasil Terziev, after taking office earlier this month, was for the space around the St. Alexander Nevsky" to be freed from parking spaces, which is in sync with the plans for the development of the historical center of the capital and the many proposals from citizens and experts to separate the square as a public space.