COVID-19 in Bulgaria: 147 New Cases in the Last 24 hours

147 are the new cases of Covid-19 for the last 24 hours, with 1,872 tests performed, according to the data of the Unified Information Portal. Half of the cases for the day are of unvaccinated people.

Three patients with Covid-19 died during the last 24 hours, none of them were vaccinated. The total number of those who have lost the battle with the disease is now 38,628.

1,893 are the active cases. 35 are newly admitted to hospitals, a total of 358 are hospitalized, 32 are in intensive care units.

485 are the administered vaccines for the last 24 hours. Since the beginning of the vaccination campaign, they are 4,720,898.