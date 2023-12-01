Israel Resumed Fighting in Gaza After Hamas Violated the Ceasefire
Israel has announced that it has resumed fighting against Hamas in the Gaza Strip after a ceasefire was violated and the Palestinian Islamist group opened fire on Israeli territory.
Earlier this morning, explosions and gunfire were reported in Gaza and an air alert in areas surrounding the enclave. The sirens were activated for the first time since the ceasefire began on November 24.
On the seventh, last day of the ceasefire, successive groups of hostages and Palestinian prisoners were released. In Tel Aviv, US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken again called on Israel to fulfill its duty to protect civilians in the Gaza Strip, while reaffirming Washington's support for neutralizing Hamas following the group's October 7 attacks.
Then 1,200 people were killed and 240 were taken hostage. In response, Israel launched massive airstrikes and a ground offensive in the Gaza Strip.
