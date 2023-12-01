Israel Resumed Fighting in Gaza After Hamas Violated the Ceasefire

World | December 1, 2023, Friday // 08:16
Bulgaria: Israel Resumed Fighting in Gaza After Hamas Violated the Ceasefire

Israel has announced that it has resumed fighting against Hamas in the Gaza Strip after a ceasefire was violated and the Palestinian Islamist group opened fire on Israeli territory.

Earlier this morning, explosions and gunfire were reported in Gaza and an air alert in areas surrounding the enclave. The sirens were activated for the first time since the ceasefire began on November 24.

On the seventh, last day of the ceasefire, successive groups of hostages and Palestinian prisoners were released. In Tel Aviv, US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken again called on Israel to fulfill its duty to protect civilians in the Gaza Strip, while reaffirming Washington's support for neutralizing Hamas following the group's October 7 attacks.

Then 1,200 people were killed and 240 were taken hostage. In response, Israel launched massive airstrikes and a ground offensive in the Gaza Strip.

We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!

World » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Gaza, Hamas, Israel, ceasefire
Advertisement
Advertisement
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria